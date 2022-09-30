Cows should be placed in a clean pen and left undisturbed until such time that a number of faecal deposits have been observed.

Farmers participating in the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme-Sucklers (BEEP-S) who selected the voluntary faecal egg count (FEC) testing option need to take swift action if they have not submitted samples. The faeces samples must be submitted to one of the Department approved laboratories listed in the table on or before 3 October 2022.

The typical process is to contact a laboratory to request a sampling kit, which is usually sent by post. Timelines for this option are too tight at this stage and farmers will need to organise someone to collect a sampling kit and have it delivered by Monday. Many labs are working to capacity and questions are coming in regarding whether another laboratory can be used.

The Department’s terms and conditions state that if another laboratory is used that is not on the approved list, the action will be considered to have not been fully completed and will be ineligible for payment. The rate of payment is €10 per cow up to a maximum eligible number of 100 cows.

Sampling process

The Department advise that the following steps should be followed when collecting a sample of faeces;