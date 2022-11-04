The 2023 advance payment is based on the area submitted for payment in 2022. \ Philip Doyle

The 2023 Fodder Support Scheme opened for applications this week.

The application is straightforward and should only take a few minutes to complete.

This is generating some questions among those submitting an application, mainly relating to the fact there is no need to submit the predicted area of silage or hay to be cut in 2023.

This is due to the fact that the payment rate in 2023 is based on the area submitted in 2022 for simplicity.

This area is presented to farmers in the application process as detailed in the photo. This is solely for information purposes and this screen is locked, with no potential to amend these areas.

During the application process information will be presented detailing the area of ground submitted for payment in 2022. This cannot be amended at present.

The area of ground on which silage or hay will be cut can be amended during May to July 2023.

The application process only takes a few minutes and is summarised below.

Log in to your agfood.ie account.

Scroll down the menu and select ‘Exceptional Aid Measures’.

Select ‘schemes to enter’ at the top left of the screen and then click on ‘new application’.

Click on 2023 Fodder Support Scheme.

If you were a successful applicant to the 2022 scheme, this will bring up the area which you submitted in 2022. You will not be able to amend these now. If not, then a message will appear ‘As you did not have a valid 2022 Fodder Support Scheme application you are not eligible to apply for the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme'.

Agree to the terms and conditions by ticking the five declarations and click submit.

A successful application will be confirmed and it will read ‘online application submitted’ in the application summary box.

When the application is submitted successfully the following information will be shown.

