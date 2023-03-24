The Department are hosting seven more information meetings along with an online information session over the next six weeks.

Early indications show high levels of interest in the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) with 550 applications submitted since the scheme opened on Monday 20 March.

This figure was disseminated by David Buckley, Department of Agriculture at an information meeting held on Tuesday night in Tuam, Co Galway.

The high levels of interest were also reflected in the attendance figure, with over 150 farmers present.

The meeting was the second in a list of nine dates confirmed with details of the remaining seven meetings, outlined as follows:

28 March 2023: Treacys West County Hotel, Limerick Road, Ennis, Co Clare

29 March 2023: Newpark Hotel, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny

30 March 2023: Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

18 April 2023: Westlodge Hotel, Bantry, Co Cork

20 April 2023: Brandon Hotel, Princess Street, Tralee, Co Kerry

02 May 2023: Mount Errigal Hotel, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

03 May 2023: Great National Hotel Ballina (via N26), Dublin Road, Ballina, Co Mayo

A positive feature of the meeting is the presence of Department personnel in these venues from 6pm to answer any questions farmers may have and also help with the application process.

SCEP webinar

An online information session will also be held on Tuesday 4 April at 8pm. Those interested in viewing the event can register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4561813699503033944.

The closing date for the scheme, which offers payment of €150 per head on the first 22.5 cows in a herd and €120 per head thereafter, is at 11.59pm on 22 May 2023.

Farmers can apply themselves through the agfood.ie portal or via an approved agent acting on their behalf.