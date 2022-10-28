Weights under the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme-Sucklers must be recorded on the ICBF database no later than 5.30pm on 1 November.

The female replacement target in the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) was rolled over again in 2022.

Herds must satisfy a requirement of having at least 50% of the applicant’s reference number of animals genotyped as eligible heifers or suckler cows on 31 October 2022.

To be deemed eligible, animals must be genotyped females that are:

(i) rated as four or five stars on the replacement index (on a within breed or on a cross-breed basis) at the time of purchase (for heifers brought into the herd) or at the time of genotyping (for those replacements bred within the herd). Where a non-genotyped replacement heifer is purchased, this animal must be subsequently genotyped and confirmed four or five stars on the replacement index (on a within or an across-breed basis) before being deemed eligible for the programme.

(ii) be at least 16 months old.

(iii) be born in 2013 or later for animals introduced into the herd after 5 June 2015. The 2013 age rule is not applicable to cows purchased prior to 5 June 2015.

Eligibility

Participants can follow their eligibility status at www.icbf.ie. This can be accessed by clicking on the ‘Reports’ tab on the menu at the top, selecting BDGP from the dropdown options and then clicking on ‘Eligibility 2021’.

Follow the instruction and select ‘Click Here’. This will detail information on the female replacement target, the stock bull target and the AI requirement.

The female tab will list all females in your herd aged over 16 months on 31 October and confirm if they qualify or not.

Weighing and submission of weight records for BEEP-S

The Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme-Sucklers (BEEP-S) is identical to that which was in operation in the last two years.

Eligible cow-calf pairs must be weighed and weight records submitted to the ICBF before 5.30pm on Tuesday 1 November.

There is a potential payment of €90 for the first 10 cow-calf pairs in the herd and up to €80 per pair thereafter up to a maximum of 100 head.

Mandatory weighing will reap a return of €50 / €40 for each weight recorded for calves born between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2022.

The option of meal feeding or vaccination of calves commands a payment of €30 per calf, with the final €10 payment triggered through faecal egg testing of suckler cows for liver and rumen fluke.

The scheme must be applied for through the Department’s agfood.ie facility.

Issue

An issue highlighted by the ICBF is weights being recorded on a small number of farms where scales have not been registered.

On some of these farms, scales were registered for the 2021 programme, but it is important to note that scales must be registered again for the 2022 programme year.

Scales can be registered through your ICBF portal. You will need the make/model of the scales, the year of purchase and the serial number to register the scales.

Where a scales is being borrowed, then the owner of the scales will receive a text when it is used for weighing by a third party.

Weights can be recorded online through the ICBF website, the ICBF weight recording app, farm software and any third party applications linked to the ICBF database.

Hardcopy forms can also be printed of the ICBF website to facilitate easier recording, but these would need to be delivered on Tuesday.

Dairy Calf Beef Programme

The 2022 programme offers a payment of €20 per eligible calf weighed, with a maximum payment for 40 calves or €800. Participants in the scheme must weigh a minimum of five eligible calves, with weights submitted to the ICBF.

Weights should be submitted within seven days of weighing and no later than 1 November 2022.

Weights must also be received by 5.30pm on Tuesday 1 November if submitted by any of the recording options including the ICBF website, the ICBF weight recording app, farm software and any third party applications linked to the ICBF database.

Eligible calves are those born on or after 1 January 2022, a male calf of a dairy breed, and/or a male or female calf sired by a beef breed sire born to a dairy breed dam.

Calves must be at least 12 weeks of age at time of weighing, in ownership of the applicant and registered on the holding on which weighing takes place for a minimum of 10 days prior to weighing.

Applying farm yard manure

The last day permitted for spreading farmyard manure (FYM) to comply with the nitrates directive is 31 October, with the prohibited application period starting on 1 November.

The same rule applies across all zones and to farmers in Northern Ireland.

The opening period for spreading FYM begins on 13 January in Zone A counties, 16 January in Zone B counties and 1 February in Zone C counties and in Northern Ireland.

Farmyard manure cannot be field stored during the prohibited application period. It can only be stored under a roof or on a concrete slab or dungstead where run-off can be collected.