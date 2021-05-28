There are a number of important scheme deadline dates falling due over the next couple of weeks. \ Donal O'Leary

The first of these is quickly approaching on 31 May, which is the deadline date for important tasks across three schemes.

It is the last day to complete amendments under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) without penalties.

It is also the final day to get wild bird cover planted and the final day for farmers to ensure they have a sufficient stocking rate under the Areas of Natural Constraint.

Other deadlines

Looking beyond this date, the next main deadline is 9 June, which signifies the final date for making amendments with a penalty under the BPS and also is the final date to make amendments under the straw incorporation measure.

Department preliminary inspections are under way and the final date for notifying a preliminary check is 12 June.

The final date for responding to these is 21 June.

The last significant deadline falls on 26 June and this is the final date farmers can opt to defer their reduction period under the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM).