Most of the energy used on tillage farms in field operations and drying grain.

Week two of the energy efficiency series takes a look at tillage and drystock farms.

Drystock farmers are among the lowest users of energy, while energy on tillage farms is mainly used in field operations as well as grain drying.

This article outlines some of the key measures to consider when improving energy efficiency on these types of farms.

Tillage farms

Most energy used in cereal production is associated with field operations. However, for farms that dry and store grain, a large amount of energy is required to dry, cool and move the grain.

Electricity use on most cereal farms is generally fairly minimal, so the greatest scope for savings lies in the fuel used for crop drying, storage and fieldwork.

Monitoring energy use for each activity and comparing this against benchmark figures is a useful exercise to help focus the mind.

Table 1 runs through the energy use on a typical tillage farm and compares this against the benchmark.

The efficiency of energy use in field operations depends on the power of the tractor used, the implement used, how the tractor and the implement are set up and operated, ground conditions and soil type.

There is little the operator can do to influence the primary efficiency of the tractor since this is mostly due to its basic design.

A reduction in tyre pressure from 1.6 bar to 1.0 bar saved 5% in fuel when ploughing.

Only when buying a new machine can a decision be made on the relative efficiencies of each tractor.

In contrast, operational efficiencies relating to tractor operation, matching of the tractor to the implement, their settings, etc, can be influenced by the operator.

A lot of research work has been done in this area to investigate where fuel savings can be made.

Key areas to consider include tractor and ground-drive system selection and ballasting, implement control, cultivation methods, cultivations organisation and reduced tillage management methods. In many cases, focusing on optimising the above will help to improve fuel efficiency.

GPS technology and precision farming methods have also helped increase efficiency, reducing fuel consumption.

Work on correct tractor ballasting, tyre selection and implement matching has been particularly valuable. Research from the Silsoe Research Institute shows that fuel consumption savings of up to 11.5% can be achieved by setting up the tractor, tyre pressure and implement combination correctly and by adopting the correct driving technique.

Ploughing trials showed that a reduction in tyre pressures from 1.6 bar to 1.0 bar saved 5% in fuel. However, large, low-pressure tyres are less efficient on the road, so choose the machines you use extensively on the road carefully.

Grain drying

When we look inside the farm gate, drying and storing grain is the largest use of energy in tillage farms.

Grain dryers are significant users of energy.

A high-temperature dryer will consume 55 litres of fuel oil for each hectare of crop that is harvested/dried, bringing the moisture down from 20% to 15%. This typically takes about six litres of fuel (diesel) for each tonne of grain to be dried.

Measures to improve the efficiency of grain drying may not always be cost-effective because of the substantial capital investment required, ie purchasing a more modern dryer, but there are some low-cost measures which can be done.

Some measures to consider are:

Using ambient air to blow through grain remove the initial moisture and only then adding heat to further extract moisture below 18%.

Ensuring equipment is well maintained, ventilation fans are the appropriate size and moisture measurements are accurate.

Ensuring the dryer is operating at the right capacity and avoiding a second pass through.

Other measures to consider within the farm gate including replacing old motors with high-efficiency motors or variable speed drives, where applicable, and switching to high-efficiency lighting.

Drystock farms

The drystock sector is one of the lowest users of energy in agriculture. In fact, most beef farms use as much energy in their domestic house as they do on their farm. But that doesn’t mean that there isn’t scope to increase energy efficiency.

Swap incandescent bulbs to LED and consider sensors and timer controls. TAMS grants are available for rewiring sheds and upgrading to LED lights.

The livestock sector is among the lowest users of energy in agriculture.

The measures in relation to machinery mentioned in the tillage section of this article apply to livestock farmers too. Machinery runs more efficiently when serviced regularly and when worn parts are replaced.

Another area to check out on livestock farms in water leaks. This is particularly relevant where water is being manually pumped.

Energy-efficient lighting

LED lighting is very cost-effective if lighting is used a lot. However, you can’t just replace a fluorescent tube with an LED without a transformer. The upgrade needs to be a new LED light fitting, or LED tube with a built-in transformer. LED lighting can suit high bay lights for heights over four metres.

Lighting example

Lighting can be the “Achilles heel” with on-farm energy costs. This is especially true when lighting is used for several hours each day. If you don’t want to install LED lighting, then install low energy bulbs and make use of timers, sensors and proximity switches.

Existing lighting

Forty twin T8 (2 x 58W) fluorescent tube fittings, operating 16 hours per day.

Proposed lighting

Forty LED batten (60W) fittings, operating 16 hours a day and giving the same light output.

Existing lighting

Annual energy = (40x2x58W) x 16 hours x 365 days /1000 = 27,098 kWh.

Annual cost = €0.40 x 27,098 = €10,839.

Proposed lighting

Annual energy = (40 x 60W) x 16 hours x 365 days /1,000 = 14,016kWh.

Annual energy savings = 13,082kWh.

Annual cost = €0.40 x 14,016 = €5,606.

Annual cost savings = €2,486.

Check your tariff

For every type of farm, it is essential to check your tariff. Electricity supply companies offer different deals and within a company there usually will be a tariff with a cheap rate at night time. Increasingly larger farm businesses should negotiate the price they pay for their electricity with the supply companies.