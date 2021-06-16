The number of vegetable growers in NI has declined over the last 20 years. \ Philip Doyle

There is an opportunity for the vegetable sector to expand in NI, Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president William Irvine has said.

“We feel the time is right to step up the level of vegetable production within NI agriculture. Over the last 20 years, the number of vegetable growers has declined, but the acreage has been maintained,” he said.

At the Veg NI Summit on Wednesday, speakers maintained that the environmental and human health benefits of local vegetables can be capitalised on to drive growth in the sector.

However, various pressures on local growers were also mentioned, including tight margins, below cost of production selling, lack of government support and recruitment challenges.

William Irvine said that retailers need to “better recognise the true value” of local vegetable production.

He pointed out that, unlike other areas of the UK, local growers do not have access to large areas of flat land, and he highlighted that more government support, through the likes of grants for machinery, are available in the Republic of Ireland.

“Bear in mind, if we do increase production, this sector doesn’t rely on exports. The demand for vegetables is local and that puts it in a very strong place compared to other sectors that have to look overseas for their customers,” Irvine said.

Details of a new promotional campaign for NI vegetables was also launched at the event. The “Parful Produce” campaign was started by four local growers, with marketing specialists in London recruited to develop branding and a website.

“We hope we are at the beginning of an exciting journey to engage the public, government and retail to encourage the consumption of healthy, local produce, and we hope it will attract young talent into our industry,” said Co Down grower Adrian McGowan.