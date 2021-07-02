Hay yields have halved in some areas, as farmers wait for rains to end the drought. \ Patrick Donohoe

Weather records were broken this week in Canada, with daytime temperatures reaching a new high of 49.6°C on Tuesday in British Columbia, a southwesterly coastal province.

Rainfall has been non-existent for weeks in some parts, and many areas of western and central Canada were officially declared to be in severe drought over the months of May and June.

Wildfires are now following the extreme heat in some areas.

Up to 85% of the agricultural lands of Canada were estimated to have been affected by exceptionally dry May conditions, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s drought monitor, which reported that the most significant weather concerns existed in southern Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Crops have responded in different ways to the lack of rainfall over the growing season, with the general observation being that crop stands are shorter and have progressed through the growth stages quicker than usual.

Tillering has been negatively affected in winter cereals, but crop advisory services are currently unsure of the impacts the extreme weather will have on yield.

First-cut hay has begun with variable yields, with some areas down as much as 50%, a report from the Manitoba agriculture and resource development agency has said.

Some auctioneers are reporting higher-than-expected sales of cattle, as farmers and ranchers look to de-stock prairies into the store cattle markets.

America

Difficult growing conditions have also been experienced in the US states bordering Canada, with California, the Dakotas, Washington and Oregon being the most affected by low to non-existent rainfall.

Water restrictions and damage to crop development have been widespread, and conditions are only expected to worsen, the US Department of Agriculture has reported.

Farmer confidence across the US has plummeted, according to the Purdue University Ag Economy barometer.

The barometer measures farmer sentiment through surveys and the medium-term outlook for the agricultural sector reached its lowest ever reading in June of this year.