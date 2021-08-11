The sheep sector was at the heart of the Brexit debate, but the first six months after leaving the EU have seen good returns for sheep farmers.

Fears that the UK will no longer be able to export lambs to the continent while still accepting thousands of tonnes of sheepmeat from New Zealand and Australia undermined confidence in the sector, leading to many farmers selling before 1 January.

As a result, 400,000 extra lambs were killed by the end of the year than the expected slaughter numbers.

The extra lambs killed in 2020 meant that for the first six months of this year, there was a 10% decline in production, which helped to sustain some of the highest lamb prices ever paid in the UK.

Many lambs at Easter were making over £130/head in Scottish marts. This high price and reduced production meant that exports are estimated to be down 20% for 2021, with 73,000t predicted to leave the UK.

Last summer, a 45kg lamb was selling for £90/head, where this year a similar lamb has been selling for £100/head.

However, in recent weeks we have seen the price dropping to under £5/kg. Tight grass supply has caused farmers to clear out lambs, which has put downward pressure on sales. The ewe trade has been flying in Scotland since spring, with average prices fluctuating between £85/head and £100/head.

The highest average price per head this year has been just short of £110, with heavy continental ewes regularly making over £180/head in sale rings across the country.

NZ lamb shipping costs up 500%

A recent report from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) cited shipping costs from New Zealand increasing by 500%, which is contributing to historically low levels of imported lamb in the UK.

This year, is it estimated that imported lamb volumes are expected to drop 13% to 58,000t. This is also partly down to focus on the Chinese market from Australia and New Zealand (NZ).

Over 50% of NZ’s sheepmeat exports head to China, compared with 10% to the UK.

Increased confidence in the sheep sector means that both countries are also rebuilding national flocks. This means that for the next few seasons, lamb supply could remain low, as female sheep are unlikely to be retained for breeding yet.

High global prices are also preventing imports into the UK, as markets elsewhere are paying more. European lamb price averaged £56.45/kg for the end of July.

Stable breeding flock in UK

Historically, the UK breeding flock changes by less than 2% up or down each year, with 2021 being no exception.

This spring, there were around 13.8m breeding sheep, which is little changed on last year.

However, the AHDB is estimating a rise of 1% in breeding flock numbers by the end of 2021 due to reduced ewe slaughterings and increased confidence.

From 13.8m ewes, there is estimated to be a lamb crop of 17.2m head after a national “good average” lambing. Furthermore, with no widespread disease or parasite issues, the numbers of lambs will be similar to 2020.

COVID-19 causing consumption to increase

Lamb is the fastest-growing protein in volume terms in the UK, with sales up 11% and the amount spent on lamb has jumped 16%.

Research during lockdown showed that shoppers were picking lamb to increase the variety of meals at home and seeing it as a treat while eating out was restricted.

These gains in sales through retailers have compensated for the loss of sales through restaurants.

Take-away

Lamb has also proven popular in take-away meals with a rise of 37%.

Kebabs represent 60% of the sheepmeat take-away market, which will have helped to underpin the strong ewe trade so far in 2021.

As the country increasingly opens up, lamb consumption has been declining, particularly slower-cooked roasting and stewing cuts.

However, as of now, consumption is still up on the longer-term average.

Scotland goes to 22kg

Scottish farmers are enjoying getting an extra kilo paid in abattoirs.

For a number of years, Dawn Meats has paid up to 22kg, with Woodhead, Kepak and Scotbeef following that mark this spring.

The move has been welcomed by farmers, as the extra kilo puts another £5/head on to lambs.

Store lamb price increases

This year’s first store sales have shown strong demand for lambs in Scotland.

United Auctions at Stirling held the first large sales of store lambs with averages of £85-90/head for continental lambs and £75/head for Cheviots, which is up £15/head on the year. Since then, prices have dropped £5/head.

Dingwall Mart, which operates across the Highlands with a strong focus on store lambs, had its first sale last week. Over 10,000 lambs went through the ring with an average of £74/head, which is £5/head up on the year. The price rise is despite lambs being in poorer condition compared with last year after a cold May followed by a dry summer, which cut grass growth.

Buyers are noting that smaller, longer-keep lambs appear to be seeing a larger rise in price influenced by the record lamb price this spring.

Further south, Lazonby store lamb sale in Penrith in northern England sold 2,113 lambs which averaged £74.50/head, which is up £9/head on the year.

Breeding confidence

Breeding sales have also shown confidence in the sector, with a recent sale at Aberdeen Northern Marts averaging £186/head, which is up £23. Pedigree breeding sales have also been strong this year, with the Suffolk sale at Lanark averaging £5,000 helped by a record sale of 200,000gns for a ram lamb.