Situated on the west coast of Scotland, Torsa Island has been listed for sale, with a guide price of over £1.5m (€1.75m).

The private island is part of the Slate Islands archipelago and offers a blend of stunning natural landscapes and potential for diverse enterprises, according to the current owners.

The island encompasses about 270ac of terrain, with over 4km of coastline, woodlands and permanent grazing areas.

One property

There is one property located on the island - a three-bedroom period farmhouse which offers views of the sea and thriving local wildlife, including sea eagles, otters and more. The building holds potential for development into further accommodation.

Already established as a thriving holiday let destination, Torsa Island offers ample opportunities for sailing, fishing and watersports.

Accessible from Ellenabeich on the Isle of Seil, Torsa Island is a short sea journey away and its sheltered anchorage is suitable for boats and yachts.

Estate agent Savills has invited offers for the Scottish island of over £1.5m.

Luke French of Savills said: “This idyllic Scottish island surrounded by stunning west coast scenery and sheltered sailing waters could be a dream haven for a buyer seeking peace and solitude, but there is also the option of taking on an established holiday let business if desired.”