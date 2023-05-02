Scottish police have sent a file on the case to the Procurator Fiscal, Scotland's public prosecution service.

A Scottish man has been arrested and charged following a dog attack on sheep, Police Scotland has confirmed.

The 26-year-old man was arrested after his dog was found to be worrying a flock of ewes.

The 93 in-lamb ewes were chased by the man’s dog on lands in Auchterarder. Auchterarder is a small town located north of the Ochil Hills in Perth and Kinross, Scotland.

Scottish police have made a number of arrests following dog attacks on sheep this year. \ Jack Caffrey

The incident happened on Thursday 16 March 2023.

Scottish police have sent a file on the case to the Procurator Fiscal, Scotland's public prosecution service.

It is not known if any sheep were killed during the incident.

Read more