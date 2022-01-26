The beef trade stands on for another week above £4/kg, with most abattoirs paying £4.04 to £4.10/kg for R grading continental steers.

For the week ending 22 January, the official Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) price for an R4L is unchanged on the week at £4.15/kg.

Same-grade heifers were £4.16/kg, which is up 1p on the week.

The young bull price is £4.01kg deadweight, up 2p. Cows grading O-4L were £2.86/kg, which is up 1p on the week. R grading cows are still making £3.15/kg.

United Auctions sold 831 store cattle last week, with steers averaging £2.28/kg, down 1p, and heifers £2.19/kg, down 1p.

Dairy steers averaged £1.85/kg, up 4p.

Cull-beef sired cows averaged £1.45/kg, down 3p

Thainstone sold 1,082 stores, with an average price of £2.46/kg for steers, up 3p, and £2.33kg for heifers, which is down a penny.

Prime steers averaged £2.22/kg in the live ring, down 11p, and heifers averaged £2.38/kg, which is up 3p.

Cull-beef sired cows averaged £1.45/kg, down 3p, and dairy cull cows averaged £1.06/kg, which is up 9p.

Hogget trade

Scotch hoggets in abattoirs are being paid between £5.75 and £5.90/kg for R grading carcases up to 22kg.

The live trade dropped 5p to 10p, with marts this week averaging between £2.50 and £2.70/kg liveweight.

Heavy lambs averaged £2.45/kg last week.

The AHDB price for R3L hogget across the UK is £5.88/kg, which is down 15p/kg for the week ending 22 January.

Dingwall sold 2,168 store lambs for an average of £77/head

United Auctions sold 3,800 hoggets for an average of £2.57/kg, which is unchanged on the week.

Thainstone sold 1,220 store hoggets for an average of £86/head, up £3. Dingwall sold 2,168 store lambs for an average of £77/head, ewes were sold at an average of £69/head and cast rams were £99/head.

United Auctions sold some in-lamb ewes for between £112/head and £120/head.

The cull ewe price in Scotland averaged £92/head, which is down £6 for the 3,815 sheep sold.

Fodder sale

Wheat straw was in demand at Carlisle Mart where bales were selling for £24/bale, with mini hestons going for £80/t.

Oat straw was still selling for £18/bale, barley straw at £26/bale and rape seed straw at £60/t. Hay was making £3.50/bale for small square bales.

Meanwhile, at ANM in Aberdeenshire, inside stored barley straw bales were selling for £18/bale and outside stored bales were making up to £15.50/bale.

Inside stored large square bales were making £40/bale. Haylage sold for £20/bale and silage for £20/bale. Round hay bales were £22.50/bale and small square bales were £4.50/bale.