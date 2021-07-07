Processor efforts to bring Scottish lamb prices under control has somewhat backfired, as supplies have dried up, forcing factories to raise base quotes this week.

Following a severe £1/kg cut last week, which brought prices to 510p/kg, most plants have raised their quotes back to 545p/kg. But reports indicate that numbers are tight and further price increases may be on the cards towards the end of the week.

In the beef trade, there is also upward momentum, with some plants lifting base quotes on R4L cattle by 5p to 410p/kg.

Last week, Scottish R4L steers averaged 413.9p/kg, with heifers at the same grade on 415.6p/kg and young bulls on 404.4p/kg. Cull cows averaged 306p/kg for O-4 grading animals.

Store trade

The store trade remains rock solid across Scotland. In the northeast, ANM reported strong demand for prime animals sold through the ring at Thainstone Mart.

Heavy fleshed bullocks continue to be strong, with prices averaging 232.8p and peaking at 247p/kg or £1,614 for a 690kg Limousin animal.

However, heifers were slightly easier, with the sale average down 3p to 230.5p/kg. Topping the trade at £1,552 was another Limousin-cross animal weighing 690kg. Top price per kilo saw a 530kg Simmental-cross animal sold for 267p/kg.

At the weekly cattle sale in Stirling Mart, United Auctions sold 218 store cattle. Bullocks averaged 233.39p/kg, reaching a high of 263.7p/kg for a 383kg Charolais-cross, with a top price of £1,350 for a 580kg Angus-bred animal.

Store heifers averaged 220.36p/kg, with a 404kg Limousin-cross selling for 267.3p/kg, or £1,079. Topping the sale was a 572kg Limousin at £1,300.

Young bulls averaged 235.8p/kg, with a top price of 260.6p/kg for a 306kg Angus-cross animal. Cull cows averaged 156.9p/kg, with prices rising to 202.7p/kg and a top price of £1,690 paid for a Charolais-bred animal.

Stirling also sold 255 breeding cattle, with the pick of the trade topping at £2,100 for a Simmental-cross heifer and heifer calf at foot.

Lamb trade

Thainstone also sold 589 spring lambs to average 252p/kg, a rise of 22p/kg on the week. Topping the sale was a pen of 41kg Beltex-cross lambs at 281.7p/kg, with slaughter-fit lambs at 45kg making 255.5p/kg. Fat ewes made £190.

ANM Quioybrae Mart in Caithness sold spring lambs for an average of 231.3p/kg, with a top price per kilo of 253.4p/kg and £122 paid. Fat ewes averaged £112 with a top of £186.

Stirling Mart sold 1,285 spring lambs to an average 260p/kg, with a small entry of hoggets at 203.9p/kg. Ewes made £218.

In Huntly Mart, 246 spring lambs averaged 244p/kg, with a top of 280p/kg paid for 40kg Texels. Fat ewes averaged £104, with a top price of £145.