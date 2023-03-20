The SEAI states that the projects are directly aligned with the 2023 Climate Action Plan, which aims to accelerate actions to respond to the climate and energy crisis.

The Sustainable Energy Authority (SEAI) of Ireland has awarded €19m in government-funding to support more than 40 new energy research projects across Ireland.

The awarded projects cover a wide range of topics, including the rollout of micro-generation in agriculture, wind farm interactions with hen harriers, and biomethane and biofertiliser production.

The funding was awarded to a range of academic institutes, companies and public sector organisations, many of which have also received co-funding from the Department of Transport; the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; and ESB Networks.

The SEAI states that the projects are directly aligned with the 2023 Climate Action Plan, which aims to accelerate actions to respond to the climate and energy crisis.

Crucial

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications department, Eamon Ryan TD, stated that research and innovation are crucial to addressing Ireland's energy and climate ambitions.

The SEAI National Energy Research, Development and Demonstration Funding Programme continues to support national experts to innovate, and successful projects demonstrate enthusiasm to find solutions to Ireland's energy needs, he said.

Margie McCarthy, Director of Research and Policy Insights at SEAI, expressed delight in supporting these innovative research projects that will underpin the next wave of solutions to drive Ireland's energy revolution.

Ireland has proven abilities when it comes to innovation, and the insights and learnings that this research will bring about are necessary to accelerate the decarbonisation of the energy sector.