L-R John Ryan, FBD; Tim Cullinan, IFA president; Owen Ashton, current FBD Young Farmer of the Year; Michael Berkery, FBD Trust chair; John Keane, Macra president; Donal Riordan, FBD; at the launch of the FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition on Ashton’s farm in Cork.

The FBD Young Farmer of the Year awards is now open for applications for those aged 35 years old or younger at the start of the year who have been farming for at least three years on a full- or part-time basis, with a larger prize pot available to winners this year.

The categories for entry are dairy, drystock, other enterprises (such as pigs or tillage), land mobility and farm management.

The top farmer in each of these categories will win €1,000, while the overall winner of the competition will take home a €5,000 prize.

Insurance and hotel vouchers will also be issued to category winners. FBD has also confirmed that any members of Macra na Feirme who reach the final will receive €250 in recognition of their efforts.

The competition will also award prizes to the best emerging young farmer and the National Rural Network biodiversity farmer of the year.

Applications will remain open until Monday 26 September and those wishing to apply can do so here.

Showcasing the next generation

Speaking at the launch, chair of the FBD Trust Michael Berkery encouraged young farmers to apply to the competition and welcomed the initiative’s support for the next generation of farmers.

“FBD Insurance is delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with Macra na Feirme and the FBD Young Farmer of the Year awards,” said Berkery.

“We are proud to support these awards to celebrate the achievements of our young farmers and their contribution to farming.

“We encourage eligible young farmers to enter this competition, which showcases the next generation of farming talent in Ireland.

“On behalf of the team at FBD, we wish all applicants every success in the competition,” he added.

Recognising ‘the best’

National president of Macra na Feirme John Keane stated that the competition showcased the progress made by young farmers.

He said that the awards would recognise those standing out from the crowd in beginning on their journey to developing the farming sector.

“Macra na Feirme have been at the forefront of progression in the Irish agriculture sector over the last 70 years,” commented Keane.

“Since our foundation in the 1940s, recognising the best has been an important aspect of farming development.

“The FBD Young Farmer of the Year is the annual platform to recognise and showcase the best of Irish agriculture and the young farmers driving progression.

“Young farmers across all enterprises will compete over the coming months to be crowned Young Farmer of the Year 2022; we look forward to the journey ahead,” said Keane.

Forward thinking

The initiative will give young farmers a platform to show the work they do to overcome sectoral challenges on a daily basis, according to IFA president Tim Cullinan.

“The FBD Young Farmer of the Year award gives young farmers the opportunity to showcase their forward thinking and passion for farming.

“Irish farming is currently facing some huge challenges, so recognising the innovation, talent and resilience of young Irish farmers is important,” the IFA president said.