In its sixth year, the Grassland Farmer of the Year competition for 2022 was officially launched on Friday in Johnstown Castle Estate by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The competition aims to recognise farmers who are achieving high levels of grass utilisation in a sustainable manner.

The Grassland Farmer of the year competition is an initiative that is part of the Teagasc Grass10 Campaign which is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Teagasc, AIB, FBD insurance, Grassland Agro and the Irish Farmers Journal.

Along with the overall Grassland Farmer of the Year award, there are seven different award categories including awards for best dairy enterprise, best drystock enterprise, clover/sustainable farming, innovation, difficult soils, young farmer (under 30 years) and organic farming.

The organic farming category has been included for the first time in 2022.

The competition is supported by the Department of Agriculture, with an overall prize fund of €25,000.

Speaking at the launch, the minister said: “Ireland and Irish agriculture has such a unique and distinctive competitive advantage. We are truly world experts at the growing of grass in a sustainable manner.”

The awards, he said, highlight the importance of grass in the sustainable production of milk and meat and recognises pioneering farmers who are achieving high levels of grass utilisation through excellence in grazing management, grass measurement and sward composition.

The minister added that the importance of grass utilisation has “never been so evident” in light of the current geopolitical climate which has led to a significant rise in the cost of feed and fertiliser.

Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara said: “Our ruminant-based livestock systems in Ireland are underpinned by growing and utilising as much grass as possible in the diets of our grazing livestock.

“The Grass10 programme and the Grassland Farmer of the Year awards highlight what farmers are achieving in this regard.”

Clover

The opportunities to further improve the environmental sustainability of grass farms through the use of white and red clover are currently being demonstrated, O’Mara added.