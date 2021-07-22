Following pandemic-related food service closures, Kepak’s fourth annual national burger day encourages customers to show some much-needed support to local food outlets by urging them to vote for their favourite burger.

Purchasing a burger and sharing a photo online with the hashtag #nationalburgerday means the donation of a meal to Simon Communities across Ireland, with more than 14,000 meals donated in the 2020 campaign.

Voting has begun and participants across the country have over three weeks to cast their vote online at www.nationalburgerday.ie.

Supported by Flipdish, Blenders, Coughlans and Kilmedan, the day is also backed by participating businesses across the country by way of offering a buy-one-get-one-free offer on selected burgers.

Popular cheeseburgers

Research from Flipdish showed that cheeseburgers were by far the most popular burger in Ireland, accounting for a staggering 43.8% of orders.

The survey, which included 30,000 burger orders from 200 Irish stores, also concluded that plain burgers were second to cheeseburgers at 24.9% of all orders, while bacon burgers claimed the third spot in terms of popularity at 19.6%.

Simon Communities national partnerships manager Jennifer Kitson said: "Last year was a huge success and we received an incredible donation of 14,000 meals for people experiencing homelessness that are supported through our services.

"We are delighted to be a part of the campaign again this year," she said.