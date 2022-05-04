The search is on in Teagasc for a new head of advisory services, with Dermot McCarthy retiring from the role.
McCarthy has had a long and distinguished career with Teagasc, and has occupied a number of roles, including the role of chief dairy specialist. He led the advisory service through a period of huge transition during the economic downturn at a time when Teagasc advisory services had to work for clients despite huge resource and office network reductions.
Most recently, he was involved in the project around the publication of the history of advisory services in Ireland.
His successor will have their hands full, with a new CAP next year bringing a raft of new schemes with it.
