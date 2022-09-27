Megan Searson with the September-born bull Sheehills Santiago, the senior male calf champion at the National Charolais Calf Show. \ Alfie Shaw

It was a day to remember for father-and-daughter duo John and Megan Searson when they picked up the first and second prize in the August-September class, traditionally one of the hardest classes to win at the National Charolais Show in Elphin.

Their two full brothers, Sheehills Santiago and Sheehills Supreme, are by Clenagh Lyle and out of the homebred Sheehills Malificent, who herself is by Inverlochy Ferdie. Sheehills Santiago went on to take the senior male championship, with both bulls uniting to take first prize in the pairs class.

Winner in the intermediate section went to Martin Ryan for his bull Goldstar Simon.

The Searson family also took home the reserve junior champion in the male section with another full brother from the same flush, Sheehills Toronto, a February 2022-born calf.

Winner in the junior male section went to Willie Flynn for his calf Tullyvillage Tarbh.

Taking the reserve spot in the senior section was John Fleury with his August 2021-born bull, Drumcullen Superman, who is sired by Drumcullen JJ and out of the homebred dam Drumcullen Orchid. The intermediate male champion went to the Ryan family for their November-born bull, Goldstar Simon. He is sired by Infidele and out of Goldstar Pannacotta.

Taking the reserve position in this section was Galway man David Watts with his October-born Sagesse Sidney.

He is sired by Doonally New and out of a Roundhill Cameron bred dam.

In the junior male section it was Galway man Willie Flynn who went home with the champion rosette. His March-born bull calf Tullyvillage Tarbh is by Cloughbrack Navarone and out of a hombred Cavelands Fenian-bred dam.

Intermediate female champion went to Patrick McLaughlin for his heifer Ballylannon Sarah.

Female section

Westmeath young breeder Michael Carey had a big win in the senior female section, taking home the championship with his August 2022-born Chanonstown Such a Cutie.

She is by the French bull Ocelot going back to a Sionhill Commanduer-bred dam.

National Charolais Show junior female champion went to Brian and Seamus Nolan for their heifer Firoda Tilly, pictured with Cormac Dolan, Greenvale Animal Feeds. \ Alfie Shaw

Standing in reserve was another Westmeath man Jim Geoghegan with his September 2021-born heifer Lisnagre Show Girl. She is by the French bull Horace JD, going back to a homebred Pirate-bred dam.

It was Donegal man Patrick McLaughlin who took the top spot in the intermediate section with his November-born heifer Ballylannon Sarah.

This heifer is by Cyrano and out of a Roughan Feodal-bred cow. The Ryan family were up again in the intermediate female section, taking the reserve rosette with their October 2021-born heifer, Goldstar Sunshine.

She is sired by Goldstar Echo, going back to a homebred Lapon-bred dam. In the final championship of the day, it was Kilkenny men Brian and Seamus Nolan who came up trumps with their February 2022-born heifer Firoda Tilly.

French bull

Tilly is by the French bull Neptune and out of a homebred Doonally New-bred dam.

She is no stranger to success, having taken the junior championship at the National Charolais Show in Tullamore in August.

Standing in the reserve position were Ballyconnell brothers William and Andrew Woods with their January-born heifer Mashantucket Treasure. She is by Stimothee and out of a Goldstar Echo-bred dam.

Nigel Wood, Crossmolina, Co Mayo, was the winner in the young breeders class (12-17 years old).

First place in the young breeder’s class went to Nigel Wood from Crossmolina in Co Mayo, while the winner in the senior section went to Megan Searson, capping off a dream day for the Searson family.