Ciara Meaney, Mulroy Vets; Mark McConnell, agricultural adviser; Tara McDaid and Enda Mulligan, Permanent TSB; Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue; Kathleen McMenemin and her son, Seamus; with Kevin and Patrick Harley, Donegal Dexter Group. \ Glenalla Photography

The Minister for Agricuture, Charlie Mc Conalogue attended the official launch of the Donegal Dexter Group’s second annual show and sale, which is set to take place in Raphoe Mart on Friday, 10 November.

The minister was joined by the main sponsors of the sale, Permanent TSB, Mulroy Vets and Mark McConnell, agriculture adviser.

So far there are over 60 animals entered, ranging from cows with calves at foot, heifers, in-calf heifers, bulls and bullocks.

Kevin Pyke, from Pyke and Pommes, will be cooking Donegal Dexter burgers on the evening.

The Donegal Dexter Group would like to thank the Minister for attending the launch, the sponsors for all their support and to Ann Harkin of Raphoe Mart for hosting the show and sale for the second year.

The sale takes place on 10 November, with public viewing from 5pm to 6pm. The sale will commence at 6pm in Raphoe Mart and on Martbids.ie. For more information on the show and sale, visit the Donegal Dexter Cattle Group Facebook page, or email donegaldextergroup@gmail.com.