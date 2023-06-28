A man in his 30s is currently detained in a Kerry garda station for questioning.

A second man has been arrested as part of a garda investigation into a spate of farm thefts in Kerry and West Cork.

A man aged in his late 30s was arrested by Gardaí in Tralee yesterday, Tuesday, 27 June.

Two weeks ago, a man in his 20s was arrested and later released without charge as part of the same investigation into the theft of agricultural machinery and livestock in the area.

The thefts, which occurred from November 2022 to February 2023, resulted in approximately €110,000 of farm machinery (including a tractor and slurry tanker which were later recovered) and livestock being stolen.

Detained

The man arrested on Tuesday is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a garda station in Co Kerry.

Gardaí confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

As was the case with the first man arrested, the second individual can be held for up to seven days for questioning.

