Senior female calf champion for Michael and Gráinne Horan with judge Derek Lovell and Sean Kilkenny, Irish Angus.

On Sunday 16 October, the Irish Angus Cattle Society hosted its second annual calf show in Clonshire Equestrian Centre, in conjunction with its Youth Development Programme (YDP).

The fabulous arena which can cater for over 120 animals, showcased one of the finest displays of Angus cattle this season. There was a total of 13 cattle classes and a variety of YDP classes, which catered for YDP members across a broad age range.

There was a huge effort displayed by stewards and those involved in converting the horse arena into a superb cattle showing and safe cattle viewing area for all exhibitors and spectators on the day.

Derek Lovell from the Knockbrown Angus Herd in Co Cork had the difficult task of judging the quality stock on display, with twin sisters Kirstin and Katie Cronin from Co Roscommon taking on the tough challenge of judging the YDP classes.

The task of MC fell on the shoulders of Michael Dullea from the Deelish Herd in Co Cork, who highlighted the growing strength of the breed throughout the day.

To the male ring first, it was Rathfort U0128, a Laheens Pierre son from the herd of Martin Mulcahy, Co Cork, that took the title of the senior male calf champion.

Senior male calf champion for Martin Mulcahy with judge Derek Lovell and Sean Kilkenny, Irish Angus.

Standing in the reserve senior male champion spot was Ryans Ultimate, a Rawburn Boss Hogg son from the herd of Ger Ryan, Co Cork.

In the junior male section, it was Clooncarne Valerian sired by Knockmountagh Robert for Thomas Mulligan, Co Leitrim, who took the top spot.

He was followed in reserve by Carrowboy Valentino, a Coneyisland Legend son who did the honours for Alan Gibbons, Co Roscommon.

In the female section, Lovell tapped out Coolcran Violet, a Rawburn Mighty daughter from the herd of Michael J and Gráinne Horan from Ballina, Co Mayo.

The reserve senior female champion title was awarded to The Grove Unique, a Caulry Nationwide daughter owned by Mark Beirne, Co Leitrim.

In the junior female section, Shingaun Vivian sired by Ryans Ringo claimed the top spot much to the delight of owner, Pat Murray from Co Tipperary.

Standing in reserve this time was Loughlass Velvet, a Keirsbeath Karma daughter for Noel and Lisa Dowd, Co Galway.

The junior male calf champion was Clooncarne Valerian, pictured with Fiona Mulligan, breeder and owner; Derek Lovell, judge; Tom Mulligan, breeder and owner; and Sean Kilkenny, president, Irish Angus Cattle Society.

Junior female calf champion for the Murray family with Sean Kilkenny, Irish Angus.

In the YDP event, there was a class that was open to first-time exhibitors in 2022 to encourage new members into the competition.

The winner of this class was Cariosa Frost and in second was Ayra Beirne.

In the under-10 category, it was Rachel Dockery who took the top spot, with Róisín Flanagan in second place.

Topping the lineup in the under-13 section was Kieran Ryan, with Raymond Dockery in second place.

It was Fiona Mulligan who took the top spot in the under-16 section and she was followed closely by Raymond Dockery.

Finally, in the senior section, which was open to members under 18, it was Sinéad Flanagan who took the top spot with Adrian Dockery in close second.

President of the Irish Angus Cattle Society Sean Kikenny said: “In recent years, Angus cattle have seen a massive boost from both beef and dairy farmers looking for bulls for easy calving, short gestation, lively calves at birth and so on, and these traits all suit the dairy farmer’s needs with their increased cow numbers and heavy workloads”.

This demand has led to excellent prices paid for bulls at sales over the past year and the society believes that this will continue for the rest of the year and into 2023.