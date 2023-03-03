Elaine Houlihan (middle) said she was excited to lead one of the most vibrant rural organisations in Ireland.

Elaine Houlihan from Athlacca, Co Limerick, will be declared as president elect of Macra on 5 April.

The 27-year-old physio was the only candidate to run for president and will take up office from current president John Keane on 13 May at Macra’s AGM.

As a result, Macra has said there will be no presidential elections in 2023.

She will become the second female president in the association's history, after Catherine Buckley held the role from 2007 until 2009.

With her home club being Kilmallock Macra, Houlihan has served as Munster vice-president for the last two years and comes from a beef enterprise. Her family also runs an agricultural engineering business.

'Strong voice'

Houlihan studied physiotherapy in the Netherlands for four years and then moved to India, where she did some voluntary work.

“We [Macra] do have a strong voice for young farmers, but I think it's important to remember everybody. I can really relate to those leaving Ireland saying there's nothing here for them, because I was one of those.

"When I came home, I fell straight back into Macra and it got me really embedded into the community,” she said.

Following the announcement, Houlihan said she was excited to lead one of the most vibrant rural organisations in Ireland.

“I am looking forward to building on the work I have done over the past two years and continuing the work that has been previously done within our organisation,” she added.

Current president John Keane said: "I am delighted to be handing over to Elaine in May. She was an exceptionally effective vice-president for the last two years, I have no doubt that she will continue on the good work that has started.”

Vice-president

The race for vice-president has proven a much stronger contest across the three regions.

Two candidates are running for vice-president in both Munster and the northwest, while just one candidate is running for Leinster vice-president, Macra has confirmed.

Robert Lally from Mayo Macra and Patrick Greenan from Monaghan Macra will go head to head for the northwest title, while Aishling O'Keeffe from Avondhu Macra and Caitriona Power from Clare Macra are in a similar position in Munster.

Patrick Jordan from Carlow Macra is the only candidate to run in Leinster.

Macra also said that hustings will take place, similar to before, for vice-presidents, but dates have yet to be finalised.