Second leaflet drop in search for Stephen Cullinan

By on
There will be a second leaflet drop in the ongoing search for Stephen Cullinan, son of Tipperary north IFA chair and pig farmer Tim Cullinan, on Thursday.
A second leaflet drop will take place on Thursday morning, 23 November, in Dublin in the search for Stephen Cullinan.

Stephen is the son of Tipperary north IFA chair and pig farmer Tim Cullinan, and Thursday marks three weeks since Stephen was last seen.

The leaflet drop will take place in the Dublin 1 area and those who would like to help with this are asked to be at the Irish Farm Centre in Bluebell for 10am on Thursday.

Stephen is 5ft 11in in height, 13 stone in weight and of slight build, with fair/light brown hair and grey eyes. He also wears glasses.

Anyone with information can contact Henry St Garda station on 061-212 400 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666 111.

