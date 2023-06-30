Gardaí confirmed that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A second man has been released without charge as part of an ongoing Garda investigation into a spate of farm thefts in Kerry and west Cork.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was released from a Kerry Garda station on Thursday afternoon. He had been arrested by gardaí in Tralee on Tuesday 27 June.

The man is the second to be arrested and released without charge as part of the same farm theft investigation, with a younger man in his 20s detained two weeks ago.

The thefts, which occurred from November 2022 to February 2023, resulted in approximately €110,000 of farm machinery (including a tractor and slurry tanker which were later recovered) and livestock being stolen.

Both men were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

