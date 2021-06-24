Under the scheme, prospective developers of renewable energy projects such as wind turbines and solar farms bid for support in a competitive auction-based system.

The second Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) auction is due to take place in July 2022.

RESS is the Government’s flagship scheme to support renewable electricity generation.

The scheme is seen as essential for meeting Ireland’s target of at least 70% renewable electricity by 2030.

Under the scheme, prospective developers of renewable energy projects such as wind turbines and solar farms bid for support in a competitive auction-based system.

If successful, the developers secure 15-year Government-backed funding.

The scheme is designed to get large quantities of renewable electricity on to the Irish grid at the most competitive cost.

The first auction, RESS 1, saw 82 solar and onshore wind turbine projects, as well as seven community energy projects secure funding.

RESS 2

Applications for the second auction, RESS 2, will open next March and the results are expected to be known by September.

This week, the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) published the initial terms and conditions of RESS 2, which are currently open for public consultation.

A key priority of the auction is to increase the technology diversity of projects

RESS 2 will be limited to onshore projects. However, a key priority of the auction is to increase the technology diversity of projects by broadening the renewable electricity technology mix.

RESS 1 only saw wind farms and solar farms secure funding.

Large-scale wind and solar projects are expected to make up the bulk of RESS 2 applicants.

However, the terms and conditions state that other eligible technologies include hydro, battery storage and biomass, biogas and waste to energy combined heat and power plants.

It remains to be seen if a separate, ring-fenced auction will be held for these technologies.

The closing date for submissions is 5.30pm on 20 August 2021. To find out more, visit DECC’s website here.