After a successful inaugural event in 2022 where a top price of €3,000 was achieved for Kevin McDermott's Dutch Spotted, McDermott's Freya, this year’s Spring Superstars sheep sale has grown considerably bigger with just shy of 70 lots expected to go under the hammer.

The second annual sale will kick off at 12pm on 3 June in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Co-Op Livestock Mart in Co Donegal.

With stock forward from some of the top-performing flocks in the country, the sale will boast something for everyone with a range of ewes and ewes with lambs, gimmers, ram lambs, recipients, show lambs and semen all to be available to potential customers at the event.

There will be a range of sheep forward from the following flocks on the day:

Damien Doherty, Donagh Texel flock.

Francis Cavanagh, Wild Atlantic flock.

John Doherty, Malin Head flock.

Kevin McDermott, McDermott’s flock.

Martin McLaughlin, Cashel View flock.

Michael Grant, Maghermore flock.

Tyler McBride, Isle of Donagh flock.

William Tait, Calhame flock.

The variety for the sale continues with a range of breeds on offer including Badger Faced Texel, Blue Texel, Blue Leicester, Beltex, Charollais, Dutch Spotted, Suffolk, Sufftex, Texel and Valais Blacknose.

Catalogue for the sale is available here: https://issuu.com/catherinacunnane/docs/spring-superstars-catalogue-2023_1_?fbclid=IwAR1uB9q94tWoSy3GMn5hWsMJImGnRfTeU4CRijS2i7541HLS-Ysh-z2Mckk