A review of the nitrates action plan will be taken at national level over the coming months. \ Philip Doyle

Some farmers who are allowed to stock their farms at 250kg N/ha in 2024 under the nitrates derogation may not be able to do so from 2025, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Ireland will conduct a mid-term review of the Nitrates Action Programme at national level this autumn, which may see further areas ‘red zoned’ to 220kg N/ha.

“That is something that will be assessed as part of our own national Nitrates Action Programme review in the autumn of this year and if there is any adjustment required outside of the red zone,” the minister said last week.

“Then, based on the scientific data, that is something we would ensure wouldn’t take effect until January 2025 in order to give farmers time to plan ahead and adjust to that.”

The purpose of the review will be to introduce across derogation and non-derogation farms “any new measures that may be needed to reflect water quality data”, as stated in the programme itself.

Another possible result from it could see the maximum yearly nitrogen application rate falling to 212.5kg N/ha, based on “scientific advice and water quality trends”.

Chief inspector at the Department of Agriculture, Bill Callanan, told the joint Oireachtas committee on agriculture that the review’s scope on introducing new measures is open-ended.

“In terms of the discussion on new measures, the book is open on what is required to be done,” the official commented.

“There will be an opportunity through the public consultation for everybody, including the committee, to discuss what actions should be on the table in the review,” he said.