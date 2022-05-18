Pig farmers protesting outside Carty Meats in Athlone. The IFA pig farmers protested in four locations throughout the country last week, looking for an increase in pig prices.

IFA pigs committee chair Roy Gallie said commitments have been received from a number of major secondary processors to pass back price increases coming from primary processors.

“Major secondary processors have committed to supporting pig farmers and understand the very serious situation that farmers are in. They recognise the losses on farms and the urgent need for a price increase.

“We are losing €55 per pig sold and this has been the case for far too long. We need price increases now,” Gallie said.

On Tuesday May 10, farmers protested at Carty Meats in Athlone, Co Westmeath; Pilgrims in Shillelagh, Co Wicklow; Oakpark Foods in Cahir, Co Tipperary; and Connollys Pork and Bacon, Co Monaghan.

Further action

The IFA pigs committee expect all secondary processors to honour this commitment. If not, pig farmers are prepared to take further action if and when required.

More farm families to qualify for higher education support

IFA farm family and social affairs chair Alice Doyle said farm families should be aware of the upcoming closing date and changes to the Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) education grants.

“The priority closing dates for the SUSI grant are Thursday 9 June for grant renewal applications and Thursday 7 July for new grant applications.

“Many students from farm families and in rural areas qualify,” she said.

Student maintenance grants increased by €200 in Budget 2022, while the income threshold for students to qualify for grants also increased by €1,000.

“The increase in the income threshold and the reduction in the distance for the higher non-adjacent student grant from 45km to 30km means more families can access support and more students will qualify this year,” Doyle added.

More information

The SUSI Support Desk is open Monday to Friday (9.00am – 5.30pm), excluding public holidays.

They can be contacted by phone on 0818 888 777 or by email on support@susi.ie.