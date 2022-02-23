Dear Editor

As a local farmer with concerns about the many challenges facing our sector, I attended a ‘NI Climate Change Summit’ event last Wednesday night to learn more about the possible impact of climate change legislation on my business.

The event was very well attended and very informative. However, I felt deeply uncomfortable when the speakers from Sinn Féin were heckled from the audience and I was disgusted by derogatory sectarian comments which I, and others, could hear very clearly.

I am not a political person, I am only interested in farming and in what is best for the future. However, unlike most of the other political parties, apart from the UUP, at least Sinn Féin turned up and made their case.

Even if you don’t agree with them, they deserve the chance to be listened to and they certainly should not be exposed to sectarian or any other form of abuse.

Yours etc,

Peter Lowe

Coalisland, Co Tyrone.

