I was taken aback the other day when I saw pictures from a London supermarket showing cuts of beef all fitted with security tags.

Seemingly it is commonplace in certain areas of the city more prone to shoppers actively seeking a five-finger discount.

What is worrying is that it wasn’t just the expensive cuts of meat that had the devices fitted and perhaps shows the extent of the cost-of-living crisis for some.

In saying that, I have it on good authority that there are no such tags on the plant-based meat alternatives – I wonder why?