The rain-affected grain harvest of 2023 continues to cause problems, despite combining coming to an end. Farmers and merchants indicate there are significant delays on certain varieties of seed barley and wheat being delivered on-farm. While there are still some supply chain issues linked to the NI Protocol, reports within the grain trade mainly point to the wet summer hindering progress with harvest. Poor weather reduced yields, while combining at high moisture levels has extended the drying time for seed. Grain has also required additional handling to ensure clean samples for packaging. Ultimately, this has slowed seed-houses getting some varieties of certified product on to the market. Farmers yet to order seed for winter planting are advised to contact their merchant to confirm availability.
Read more
Bord Bia to view Department data to identify farms sending calves to factories
Winter wheat list lacks new varieties
The rain-affected grain harvest of 2023 continues to cause problems, despite combining coming to an end. Farmers and merchants indicate there are significant delays on certain varieties of seed barley and wheat being delivered on-farm. While there are still some supply chain issues linked to the NI Protocol, reports within the grain trade mainly point to the wet summer hindering progress with harvest. Poor weather reduced yields, while combining at high moisture levels has extended the drying time for seed. Grain has also required additional handling to ensure clean samples for packaging. Ultimately, this has slowed seed-houses getting some varieties of certified product on to the market. Farmers yet to order seed for winter planting are advised to contact their merchant to confirm availability.
Read more
Bord Bia to view Department data to identify farms sending calves to factories
Winter wheat list lacks new varieties
SHARING OPTIONS: