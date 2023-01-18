The problem of blackgrass is not going away. If anything, it is only beginning and spreading at a rapid pace. That was a clear take-home message from the Irish Seed Trade Association’s (ISTA’s) seminar last week attended by approximately 400 seed growers and members of the trade, which focused on securing seed supply into the future.
There are clearly opportunities for tillage at present. Consultant Pádraig Brennan stated that tillage is now front and centre at policy and Government level due its low level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to other sectors.
SHARING OPTIONS: