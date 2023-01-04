The Irish Seed Trade Association (ISTA) will run three seminars next week to help farmers and agronomists identify problem grass weeds, as well as reminding attendees about the importance of using seed of high standards on tillage farms.
The “Securing Future Standard and Supply for Arable Farming” seminars run from 10.30am to 2.30pm each day in the Talbot in Clonmel on 10 January, Mount Wolseley, Tullow, on 11 January and the Knightsbrook Resort, Trim, on 12 January. Registration is available on the ISTA website.
