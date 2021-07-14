Flock sires should positively impact on multiple areas of lamb and ewe performance, Signet consultant Ed Brant told those watching an Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) webinar on selecting maternal rams on Monday.

“Breeding decisions should take in the whole flock performance. Don’t just focus on one or two traits such as growth or weaning rate, as the ram could be weak in other areas like maternal ability and lambing ease” advised Brant.

Take a ram used for three lamb crops

He pointed out that the ram provides 50% of the genetics in resultant progeny, so the effects of any flock sire will be evident for several years.

“Take a ram used for three lamb crops. Keeping his daughters for five years, and granddaughters for another five years, its highlights how important it is to choose the correct ram for the whole flock” he said.

Choosing performance recorded rams with estimated breeding values (EBVs) helps farmers purchase a sire on its genetic ability, not how well it has been managed or heavily fed.

“Selecting a ram with EBVs above average means the flock will make progress. If you select one in the top 25% of the breed, it means 75% of other rams are genetically inferior to the ram,” said Brant.

“But make sure the accuracy level is high for certain EBVs. The higher the accuracy, the more reliable the EBV,” he added.

