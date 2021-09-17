This 2009 John Deere 6930 Premium c/w front link, cab and TLS front suspension is displaying 9,800 hours.

Hennessy Auctioneers will host its monthly machinery auction at the old mart in Portlaoise (Eircode R32 WT10) this Saturday 18 September.

The auction will commence at 11am and will once again take place online via the Livestock Live (LSL) app.

Of the 350 lots booked, they include a selection of farm machinery, tools, plant and livestock handling equipment.

However, this month’s auction features a number of used tractors, all of which are described as being in good condition.

The following tractors are catalogued:

A 2009 John Deere 6930 Premium, complete with cab, TLS front suspension and front linkage. It has 9,800 hours on the clock.

Next up is a 2014 Claas Arion 620, which shows 7,600 hours and is said to have come from a Welsh farm, having had one owner from new.

This 2014 single-owner-from-new Claas Arion 620 has 7,600 hours on the clock.

For the classic enthusiasts, the sale will include a 2000 John Deere 6910 and a 1996 Massey Ferguson 8110, both of which are equipped with front loaders.

This John Deere 6910 is fitted with a Quicke Q65 front loader.

This 1996 Massey Ferguson 8110 is fitted with a Grays Power Loader.

A 1986 Case International 956XL and a Massey Ferguson 135, which has been described as in very good condition, are both catalogued for Saturday’s sale. Present with the Massey is its brown tax book.

This Case International 956XL is up for grabs.

This Massey Ferguson 135 is in good condition and comes with its brown taxbook.

Interested parties can register and view the catalogue online via the LSL app.

Registered bidders must pay a refundable deposit of €250 before the auction takes place.

The gates open at 8am on Saturday for viewing before the auction commences at 11am sharp.

For more information, check out Hennessy Auctioneers Machinery on Facebook.

Other lots on offer include:

This 1991 JCB JCX 4wd SiteMaster is said to be in good mechanical order.

This Abbey 2070 dung spreader is for sale.

This Major flail mower is to go under the hammer.