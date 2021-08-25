The new organisation will help support over 5m people. \ Ken O'Halloran

Self Help Africa has merged with United Purpose.

The combined organisation will invest €50m annually in agriculture, nutrition and agri-enterprise projects that will support five million people in 17 countries, most of which are in Africa.

Both organisations focus their efforts on the rural poor, helping farming families grow and earn more from small farms, while also supporting the provision of safe water and sanitation.

Former IFA president Joe Healy joined the board of directors of Self Help Africa last year.

Self Help Africa previously merged with Gorta, Ireland’s oldest overseas aid charity.