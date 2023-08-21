Elanor Reilly with the senior female champion and supreme Limousin champion at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. \ Alfie Shaw

Irish Limousin Cattle Society members turned out a large entry of stock to Tullamore Show last Sunday for the society’s 34th national show which was once again held at the famous Butterfield Estate.

The classes were judged by Douglas Graham of the renowned Burnbank Limousin herd in Scotland.

With many tough decisions to make, Mr Graham found himself with two senior females standing as his supreme champion and reserve supreme champion of the show.

Females

The senior female championship and overall supreme championship was won by William Smith from Oldcastle, Co Meath, with his February 2018-born cow Milbrook Nikkispice.

Nikkispice is a daughter of Ampertaine Elgin, the sire of some of the breed's most renowned champions and sale toppers.

She is bred from the famous Milbrook Gingerspice, which, interestingly, won the same title 10 years ago at the 2013 National Livestock Show.

Daniel Moloney with the reserve senior female champion and reserve supreme Limousin champion Charlottes Sapphire at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. \Alfie Shaw

Keeping the flag flying for the females, it was Donal Moloney from Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, that claimed the reserve senior female and reserve supreme champion titles with his April 2021-born heifer Charlottes Sapphire.

Sapphire is sired by Elite Forever Brill (TVR) and is out of Roundhill Kmelodie. She has already enjoyed countless success in the show ring, having been victorious at Balmoral Show and many other summer shows this season.

Michael Roche with Knockculkeare Toffee, the junior female champion at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. \Alfie Shaw

On to the junior females and it was the turn of Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, breeder Michael Roche to take the plaudits.

Michael’s May 2022-born heifer Knockculkeare Toffee, sired by Elite Lazette, was tapped forward as the junior female champion.

Karl Connell with Carrickmore Tina, the reserve junior female champion at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. \Alfie Shaw

Following closely behind was Oldcastle, Co Meath, brothers Karl and John Connell with their September 2022-born heifer Carrickmore Tina.

Tina, sired by Ampetaine Nugent and out of the 2015 and 2016 Tullamore Champion Baileys Ice Princess, has had a very successful summer on the show circuit and was tapped out as the reserve junior female champion on the day.

Males

Once again in the male section it was senior bulls that caught the eye of judge Douglas Graham.

Cathal O'Meara exhibiting Ballybrown Toby, the senior male champion and overall male champion for Bobby O'Connell at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. \Alfie Shaw

He selected Ballybrown, Co Limerick, breeder Bobby O’Connell’s Ballybrown Toby as the senior male and supreme male champion.

Toby is a March 2022-born bull sired by Ampertaine Foreman and out of Roundhill Punanime.

Rachel Moloney with Castlebrock Trafford, the reserve senior male champion and reserve overall male champion at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. \Alfie Shaw

The reserve senior male and reserve supreme male championship saw Donal Moloney from Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, once take the plaudits.

The Moloneys found success in the male section with their March 2022-born bull Castlebrock Trafford, which they purchased from Martin Davies earlier this year.

Conor Boyce with Tom Bailey's Baileys Trump, which was the junior male champion at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. \ Alfie Shaw

In the junior male section, Douglas found his champion in Tom Bailey’s Baileys Trump.

Sired by Wilodge Vantastic and out of Baileys Norma, this September 2022-born bull proved to be a worthy winner from the Batterstown, Co Meath, herd.

Padraig Gormley had the reserve junior male champion with Bracken Ticktock at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. \Alfie Shaw

The reserve junior male championship for the 34th national show was won by Padraig Gormley from Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, with Brackan Tick Tok ET.

The September 2022-born bull is sired by the popular Derrygullinane Kingbull and is out of Esker Hill Karen ET.