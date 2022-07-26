A briefing paper from the Oxford Martin Programme on Climate Pollutants says that “setting a separate target for methane emissions helps clarify the implications of emission goals for global temperature. Global methane emissions from livestock have a substantial impact on climate, albeit much smaller than the impact of fossil fuel emissions,” according to the authors.
“Comparing greenhouse gases as CO2-equivalent using the 100-year Global Warming Potential (GWP100) misrepresents the warming impact of methane.
