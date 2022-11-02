Sales in marts in Munster are supported by the presence of large dairy herds and a number of suckler strongholds. / Donal O' Leary

The latest bovine movement data released by the Department of Agriculture shows 166,366 cattle traded in marts during September 2022.

This is running marginally ahead (1,869 head higher) of September 2021, while throughput for the year to date of 1.33m head is running 74,436 head higher.

As reflected in Figure 1, the higher throughput is being underpinned by higher sales activity in the first half of the year.

Throughput up until June was running over 100,000 head higher but dipped by 34,926 head during July with throughput returning to a more normal pre-COVID-19 level of approximately 80,000 head. The higher sales figure is also helped by the number of bovines returning home unsold from sales reducing by 10,266 to 69,627.

Regional variation

Throughput in marts in Connacht increased by 75% in September to reach 41,133 head, with more weanlings coming on stream. However, throughput still lags significantly behind marts in Munster where sales activity in September increased by 30% and was recorded at 70,074 head.

As detailed in Figure 2, the number of bovines sold in marts in Munster (642,416 head) up to the end of September 2022 is over twice the level of any other region.

This is driven by a combination of a high population of dairy herds and suckler strongholds in Clare, Kerry and west Cork.

In contrast the number of farm-to-farm movements for the first nine months of the year fell by 123,492 head, or 10%, to 1,109,339.

The months in which farm to-farm movements fell during the first half of the year coincided with an increase in mart throughput as reflected in Figure 3. There was also a significant drop of 30,989 head during July 2022.

As is the case with mart throughput, the greatest number of moves totalling 552,566 head was recorded in Munster. This is followed by 339,617 moves in Leinster, 138,300 in Connacht and 78,856 in Ulster.