The significant bounce in dairy markets in recent weeks is heartening to see and should mean that milk price will remain stable for September, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) dairy committee chair Noel Murphy said.

This increase, he said, should end the stream of negative commentary from milk processors and any talk of further reductions in milk price.

Dairy markets weakened considerably in the first half of 2023, but, since early September, the market signal had changed notably with a move upwards in price, Murphy explained.

“This can be seen in the last three GDT auctions, with successive increases since 5 September of 2.7%, 4.6% and 4.4%.

Similar trend

"The Dutch dairy quotations have followed a similar trend with the industry standard butter/SMP combination increasing by 4.5c/l since the start of September now returning the equivalent of 37c/l.

"WMP has increased by 2.6c/l over the same period, returning the equivalent of 37.8c/l at the farmgate.

"These improvements are hugely significant and had better manifest themselves at the very next opportunity in prices paid to farmer suppliers," said Murphy.

Milk processors, he added, were very quick to cut milk price in the Q1 and Q2 downturn, with very loud negative commentary regarding the direction of milk price.

Rebound

"September has seen a strong rebound in dairy markets" and Murphy said that it is quite clear that any basis for a milk price reduction for September milk is now gone and, at the very minimum, milk prices should remain stable for September.

“We are putting every processor and co-op on notice - we had better see farmer price rise in conjunction with market movements as quickly as we saw it fall.

"That increase in urgently required and there’s no case whatsoever for any co-op to ‘sit’ on those improved returns for a few rounds of price announcements," Murphy concluded.