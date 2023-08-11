The lock on the farmer's shed was cut before the cattle were taken. \ Philip Doyle

Seven cattle have been stolen from a farm in the Drumgooland Road area of Ballyward, near Banbridge, Co Armagh.

The cattle - red and white and black and white Friesians - were stolen some time between 10am on Monday and 6.30am on Tuesday, the PSNI confirmed.

Lurgan police explained that during the theft, a padlock was cut off the gate of the outhouse the cattle were in before the thieves gained entry.

PSNI enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed any suspicious activity is asked to get in touch.

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 388 of 09/08/23.

Read more