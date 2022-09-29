The 'Dyno Day' takes place Saturday 1 October from 9am to 5pm at Ballyloonan, Ballyboy, Kilcormac, Co. Offaly (R42 Y890).

Ballyboy Community Development and Tidy Towns is set to host what’s believed to be southern Ireland’s largest ever Tractor Dyno Day on Saturday 1 October at Ballyloonan, Ballyboy, Kilcormac, Co Offaly (R42 Y890).

The event is being held to raise funds to rebuild the Ballyboy community hall and in support of two charities – The Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund and Offaly Down Syndrome Association.

The day in store claims to be unlike any event of its kind held in southern Ireland before.

Onsite testing

Seven dynamometers have been provided by local machinery dealers and will be onsite testing from 9am to 5pm.

Other activities will include a tractor skills competition, live music and children’s games. Refreshments will also be served.

If you’re interested in having your tractor tested, booking can be done online at Ballyboy Community Development/Tidy Towns Facebook page or by logging on to this link.

Dyno entries costs €75 per tractor plus booking fee, while general admission to the event is €5 for adults, with children free.