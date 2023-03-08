Two farmers were fined for the misuse of marked mineral oil, which is more commonly known as green diesel. Don Le

Seven farmers have been named in the Revenue Commissioner's last quarter of 2022 tax defaulter list.

A Clare man, whose occupation is listed as farmer/electronic cigarrette sales received the heftiest fine among the farmers named on Revenue's list.

A fine of €5,000 was handed out to the Clooneen, Crusheen, Ennis Co Clare man, Richard Redmond, for failing to lodge income tax returns.

Mixed farmer Colm Healy from Killaspugglonane, Lahinch, Co Clare was fined €2,500 for the same offence.

A fine of €1,250 each was also imposed on three farmers from Co Roscommon for failing to lodge income tax returns.

These included agricultural contractor and farmer Malachy Francis Fallon from Mount Talbot, Co Roscommon, Patrick McDonagh from Main Street, Ballinlough, Co Roscommon and James Mart Monahan from Raheela, Frenchpark Co Roscommon.

Green diesel

Two farmers were fined for the misuse of marked mineral oil, which is more commonly known as green diesel.

Don Lennon from Newtown, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow was fined €2,500 while Morgan Mulhern from 5, Curlew Close, Ballinafad, Boyle, Co Roscommon was fined the same amount.