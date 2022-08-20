The heifers were taken some time on Friday night or the early hours of saturday morning.

Seven high-EBI in-calf Friesian heifers were stolen from a of a batch of 25 from a field in the Ballydangen-Ballinasloe area of Co Roscommon sometime on Friday night or Saturday morning.

Farmer Enda Doran told the Irish Farmers Journal he had noticed the remaining heifers standing near the field entrance “agitated” at around 7:30am on Saturday when checking the stock.

Doran said he believed that the theft was done with a jeep and trailer by the tracks that had been left at the gap.

“As soon as I saw them I knew there was something wrong. They were just not right,” Doran recalled.

“This morning when I arrived, there were tracks where something had turned. They look like jeep tracks to me. Seven heifers would make up a load on a jeep trailer too,” he said.

Identifying marks

The black and white heifers have all been freeze-branded with the last four digits of their tag numbers.

Doran said he was not optimistic on the prospects of recovering the stock, as he said the farm’s proximity to the motorway could allow the thieves a quick exit.

“They’re freeze-branded as well with the last four digits of their tag numbers. They were just scanned in calf and still had the heat detection collars on them as well.

“Where they were, you wouldn’t see it from the road. There’s not much you can do with in-calf heifers either. They’re not fit to slaughter.

“I wouldn’t be too confident that they’ll come back but you just have to hope. They might see the posts on social media and panic. You just have to hope someone has seen something,” he said.

Investigations ongoing

An Garda Síochána confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that a suspected incident of livestock theft was being investigated in the area.

Those with information relating to the alleged theft have been asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090-663 8300 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666 111.