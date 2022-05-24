Most dairy farmers will cut the same area of silage this year. \ Donal O'Leary

Some 70% of drystock farmers intend to apply for the €100/ha silage and hay scheme announced by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue for beef and sheep farmers.

A further 25% of farmers reported to be considering making an application to the scheme, leaving only one in 20 of the drystock farmers surveyed saying they would not apply. This comes as almost one quarter of all farmers surveyed stated that they intended on reducing the amount of silage they cut.

Sheep farmers plan on pulling back on the amount of silage they cut, with 39% intending on reducing silage ground in 2022.

The corresponding figures for beef and dairy farms stood at 24% and only 16%, respectively.

One-third of farmers plan on cutting 10ha or less of silage in 2022, while an additional 41% intend on harvesting between 11ha and 30ha.

Sixty per cent of dairy farmers surveyed plan on cutting between 21ha and 60ha of silage this year, while the majority of beef farmers plan to harvest between 6ha and 320ha.

Sheep farmers are set to make the least amount of silage of any sector, with 70% of sheep farmers planning on cutting 10ha or less.