Irish Machinery Auctions is hosting a timed online machinery auction on behalf of Holden Plant Rentals. Bidding is now open with lots scheduled to begin ending from 11am on Thursday 26 May.

The lots presented for auction are predominantly ex-hire machines from Horse Racing Ireland due to upgrades within the fleet.

Included are seven Massey Ferguson tractors, five of which are 2018 5711 models, four of which are clad on grass tyres with hours ranging from 955 up to 1,782.

A 2018 Massey Ferguson 7715S Dyna-6 (4,198 hours) and 2017 5713SL Dyna-4 (2,905 hours) are also presented for sale.

Other highlight lots include a 2018 Manitou MLT 630-105V telehandler with 1,218 hours, 2016 JCB 3CX Eco back hoe loader with 369 hours, 2017 JCB JS131LC 13.5t digger with 759 hours, 2017 JCB 3t digger with 195 hours, a 2018 Landrover Discovery 2.0 TD4 jeep and 24 2017 Ford Transit tipper vans.

Viewing takes place at Kiltorcan Business Park, Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny (R95 AXR4), between from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 May.

To bid, interested parties must pay a €1,000 deposit via the Irish Machinery Auctions website. All lots are subject to 23% VAT and commission plus VAT.

Assets up to €5,000 are subject to 14% commission, assets between €5,001 and €10,000 are subject to 12% commission while assets sold between €10,001 and €25,000 are subject to 10% and any hammer prices over €25,000 are subject to 7% commission.

