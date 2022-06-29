The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has shared farm energy-saving tips for farmers.

Up to 15% of annual farm overhead expenses are spent on energy and these can be lowered by as much as 10% by changing energy use behaviours, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has said.

The CSO found that farm energy costs at the end of April 2022 were up 43% on the same month last year.

The SEAI outlined seven no-cost measures farmers can implement to counteract this:

1 Check tyre pressure on tractors so they are suitable for the work required. The SEAI also warned that farmers should not let machinery run idle, wasting fuel.

2 Maintain machinery and farm equipment regularly, keeping components clean and checking seals.

3 Farmers should also check temperature sensors and thermometers to ensure they are working correctly.

4 On water, the authority suggested farmers should “ensure to shut off water valves to areas of fields where animals are not grazing to help reduce water pumping”.

5 Farmers should switch off and unplug equipment not in use and label all switches.

6 Timers should be used to avail of cheaper night-rate electricity and any processes which can be done at night, such as heating water, should be automated to do so.

7 The SEAI also said farmers should use natural ventilation where possible, allowing fans, if in use, to be switched off.