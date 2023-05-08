Gardaí attended the scene of the collision on Monday morning.

Several calves were killed outside New Ross, Co Wexford, on Monday morning in a collision with a truck, gardaí have confirmed.

The collision, which occurred between 6am and 6.30am, saw a truck collide with a “tight cluster” of calves that had broken out on to the N25, near Carrigbyrne, gardaí said.

Gardaí, emergency services and a vet attended the scene, with any calf that was not killed on impact euthanised due to their injuries. The farmer is understood to have removed the calf carcases.

The calves had broken out through a gap in the ditch, gardaí said.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, gardaí described how the bunch of calves had broken out through a gap in the ditch at a bend in the road and, as it was early in the morning, the truck driver was unable to avoid the collision.

The six to seven calves that had broken out were tightly bunched on the road and, therefore, all were killed or had to be euthanised.

“Any out on the road were killed,” a Garda said.

No human injuries have been reported at this time, with material damages only. The road has been cleared, gardaí confirmed.

