Seven sheep are dead and two more are missing following a dog attack in Co Cavan.

Several sheep were killed in a dog attack in Co Cavan, which occurred between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The sheep, located on an outfarm in Leiter, Kingscourt, are believed to have been attacked by a large black labrador-cross and a German Shepherd seen in the area.

Out of the flock of 28 dry Suffolk hoggets in the field, two were found “dead in the river”, according to owner Monica Reilly.

“The vet put [another] five down because they were so badly mutilated. Three more were stitched up and two are still missing,” she said.

Gardaí are investigating the dog attack on the flock.

Monica’s husband, Alan, was alerted to the scene by a neighbour on Wednesday morning. “A neighbour rang and said there was a lot of damage done,” described Monica.

She said that her husband stayed up all Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, watching another field of 150 sheep nearby, in case the dogs returned.

Attack

Alan had checked the 28 sheep at 8pm on Tuesday evening and believes they were attacked at some stage between then and Wednesday morning.

“The dogs were seen on the road at 8.30pm that evening and the same dogs were seen on the run on the road at 5.30am the next morning. They were running and mucky,” Monica explained.

The Cavan farmer described the wounds inflicted on the dead and surviving sheep.

Alan Reilly discovered his dead and wounded sheep on Wednesday morning.

“They went for the throat. They’re big dogs. They’d have big mouths. They shattered their tracheas,” she added.

Bailieborough gardaí have attended the scene of the dog attack and are investigating the matter. Anyone with information on the dogs is asked to contact the station on 042-969 4570.

